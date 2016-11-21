Blake Shelton headed to Golden 1 Center

One of the biggest stars in country music has a date with Sacramento. Blake Shelton, the multi-platinum singer behind “Over You” and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform at Golden 1 Center on March 9.
The show is part of Shelton’s “Doing it to Country Songs” tour, which launches in Bakersfield on March 16 and supports his country chart-topping album “If I’m Honest.” VIP packages for the tour include such perks as a pre-show acoustic performance and the chance to ask Shelton questions in a Q&A interview.
American Express card holders can purchase pre-sale tickets from 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 through 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Members of Shelton’s fan club can purchase pre-sale tickets from 10 a.m. Nov. 29 through 10 p.m. on Dec. 1.
General public tickets will be released on Dec. 2. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.
For more information: http://www.golden1center.com/
