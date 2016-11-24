Three To See: Kyle Gass promises a sandal-tapping good time

Kyle Gass Band
Rock
8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28
Harlow’s
Kyle didn’t quit the band; he just found some time outside his role as Jack Black’s BFF in Tenacious D to sneak in a short tour with his raucous, riff-rolling Kyle Gass Band, in celebration of the group’s new album “Thundering Herd.” Gass is equally cheeky as a socks-with-sandals leading man in a group that also features Tenacious D axeman John Konesky. Doors 7 p.m. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $12 advance, $15 door. www.harlows.com
Baby Gramps
Blues/folk/roots
8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26
Center for the Arts
A street music legend in his native Seattle, troubadour Baby Gramps unassumingly offers a do-si-do through the more festive historical corners of American blues, jazz, folk and ragtime. With Fast Rattler. 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley. $22. www.thecenterforthearts.org
Aesop Rock
Indie/hip-hop
9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1
Harlow’s
Aesop Rock’s 2016 record “The Impossible Kid” is the abstract hip-hop fixture’s first solo offering in four years, and it smacks of an emcee coming in with fresh legs. The off-kilter, intensely precise rhythmic twirling of lyrics and beats leaves one guessing and hopelessly intrigued. With Homeboy Sandman. Doors 8 p.m. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $25 advance, $30 door. www.harlows.com
Looking ahead: Chris Robinson Brotherhood. Dec. 6 at Ace of Spades
Former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s newest jammy offering has outgrown its usual tour stop at Harlow’s. Tickets still don’t figure to last until showtime for this one. 1417 R St., Sacramento. $24.50. www.aceofspadessac.com
