Chrch’s ‘Unanswered Hymns’ could be the soundtrack for winter gloom

The dirgelike tempos and flurries of guitar fuzz are the perfect soundtrack for these sometimes-dreary wintery days. But so goes the all-enveloping and heavy atmospherics of doom metal, a specialty of the Sacramento band Chrch. The group doesn’t specialize in mere songs, but slow-moving sonic journeys upwards of 20 minutes long, with thick guitar textures, sometimes ethereal vocals and moments of all-out heavy metal abandon. For those who like their music ultra-heavy, Chrch’s “Unanswered Hymns” album is a must, and it’s now available in its second pressing on vinyl. Snag it online through battlegroundrecords.bigcartel.com for $18. Then, dim the lights, fire up the turntable and crank up the volume for one bulldozer of a ride.
Chris Macias
