Punk pioneers X survive to continue playing

X
Punk/rock
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4
Ace of Spades
It’s hard to decide which is more impressive: that the legendary L.A. punk rock pioneers have been at it for a whopping four decades, or that the lineup still features original members DJ Bonebrake, John Doe, Exene Cervenka and Billy Zoom (the later just beat out cancer for the second time). Small Wigs (featuring members of Fidlar) opens. 1417 R St., Sacramento. $35. www.aceofspadessac.com
DJ Snoopadelic
Hip-hop
7 p.m. Saturday
Ace of Spades
Unlike what fans got at one recent Golden 1 Center show, you can probably bank on more than three songs during this last-minute alter-ego DJ set (billed as “DJ Snoopadelic”) from hip-hop mainstay Snoop Dog. 1417 R St., Sacramento. $51. www.aceofspadessac.com
Sims
Hip-hop
8 p.m Tuesday
Blue Lamp
It’s remains a mystery that Minnesota indie hip-hop troupe Doomtree doesn’t get more cred because it’s one of the most formidable acts around. One of its key members, Sims, just unleashed his fourth full-length solo offering, “More Than Ever” last month. With Air Credits. 1400 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento. $14. www.bluelampsacramento.com
Looking ahead: Rock for Tots 12. Dec. 16 at Blue Lamp
Make it a dozen years for this annual local rock benefit for Salvation Army, this year featuring Scratch Outs, Ghost Parade, the Moans, Ghost Town Rebellion and more. 1400 Alhambra Blvd. Sacramento. $10. www.bluelampsacramento.com
Comments