Deftones’ drummer Abe Cunningham on for a ‘Late Night’ guest stint

Late-night TV is about to get extra loud. Abe Cunningham of Deftones will hold down the drum chair on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” from Monday, Dec. 5 through Thursday, Dec. 8. His guest stint in The 8G Band, the show’s house group led by “Portlandia” star Fred Armisen, follows briefs residencies by other leading rock drummers, including Danny Carey of Tool and Tim Alexander of Primus. Set the DVR for 12:35 a.m. on Channel 3 (KCRA), or burn that midnight oil and air drum along with one of Sacramento’s great percussionists.
Chris Macias
Comments