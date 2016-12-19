Tran-Siberian Orchestra tours with 'Ghosts of Christmas Eve'

Kanye West fans were sent home early on Saturday when West walked off stage at the Golden 1 Center after performing for only 30 minutes. Dispointed fans stuck around the arena to share their opinions on the latest West news. When it came to Kanye's praise of President-elect Donald Trump, fans all had a similar answer...
Cincinnati resident Alicia Cintron, Sacramentan Laura Ting and Truckee resident Matt Rueling describe their disappointment the morning after Kanye West left fans high and dry at a pricey Golden 1 Center performance. West played three songs Saturday, ranted for awhile about everything from Facebook to the radio and abruptly ended his show.
Concert-goer Patrick Hernandez decided the show wasn’t over just because Kanye West said so. Hernandez, 27, of Sacramento raced out of Golden 1 Center to get a glimpse of West leaving the building after the hip-hop megastar walked out 30 minutes into his show. Here's what happened next.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant joins fans during Sunday's Kanye West concert performance in the general admission floor section at Oracle Arena in Oakland. It was a classic "mosh pit" and Durant, accompanied by security, thrust himself into the mix. Kanye will be in Sacramento for a Golden 1 Center performance on Nov. 19, and in Fresno to play the Save Mart Center Nov. 22.
