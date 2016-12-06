Former Sacramento electronic musician scores Grammy nomination

Nominess for the 59th annual Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes a touch of Sacramento. Tycho, the electronic music project led by former local Scott Hansen, is up for best dance/electronica album with “Epoch.”
Though Tycho currently headlines the likes of Oakland’s Fox Theater and Hansen now calls San Francisco home, longtime locals may remember Tycho’s gigs at local clubs like Old Ironsides, Fox & Goose and various underground parties. Tycho’s sound explores the more relaxed side of electronic soundscapes, with soothing splashes of synthesizers, live guitars and other cerebral sounds.
Honored to hear the news this morning that Epoch has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Electronic Album... https://t.co/gwPu2tSD0O pic.twitter.com/AZL3KwNI0h— TYCHO (@ISO50) December 6, 2016
Tycho’s Grammy competition in the dance/electronica album category includes such veterans as Jean-Michel Jarre, Underworld and the house music icon Louie Vega. Check the Grammy ceremonies on Feb. 17 to see how Tycho fares.
