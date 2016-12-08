Stevie Nicks gilds the Golden 1 Center

Stevie Nicks, who has been writing songs since before she turned 16, finds a certain thread, she says, in her music: “love and heartbreak – how to pick up the pieces.” Her “24 Karat Gold” album forms the root of her current tour, which pulls into Sacramento during its West Coast leg. The multi Grammy Award-winner and Rock ’n Roll Hall of Famer is also a member of Flreetwood Mac, having written some of that group’s hits.
Also a part of the tour are English-American rockers, the Pretenders, which released its “Alone” album in October. Rolling Stone said bandleader Chrissie Hynde is “still mouthing off over brass-knuckled rock and roll, flexing command and carnality with no apology.” The album, for which Hynde teamed with Dan Auerbach, is the band’s first album in more than half a decade.
When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13
Where: Golden 1 Center, 500 David J. Stern Walk, Sacramento
Cost: $46-$146
Information: ticketmaser.com
Janet Vitt
Comments