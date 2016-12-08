Three To See: Get a sneak peak at First Festival 2017 lineup

First Festival Launch Party
Various genres
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
Old Ironsides
It’s impossible to award the First Festival folks enough credit for this. Within hours of the 2016 First Festival wrapping up in June with less-than-stellar attendance, the seemingly unfazed organizers announced the launch party for 2017, where they will announce a chunk of the lineup amid sets from Drop Dead Red, Humble Wolf and an album release from Coday Anthony. 1901 10th St., Sacramento. $10. www.facebook.com
Geoff Muldaur & Jim Kweskin
Folk/blues/roots
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9
Harlow’s
Nothing fancy or flashy with the unflappable pairing of Geoff Muldaur and Jim Kweskin, two unassuming yet historically indelible figures of the folk revival of the 1960s who continue to take their casual stroll through through the terrain of American blues and roots music. 5:30 p.m. doors. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $25. www.harlows.com.
Slap Frost Tour featuring Chino XL
Hip-hop
8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11
Blue Lamp
Musical pedigree runs in the family for slick veteran emcee and actor Chino XL, the nephew of late Parliament/Funkadelic keyboard whiz Bernie Worrell. Chino XL headlines a loaded hip-hop show that features Fresno’s Planet Asia, Z-Man, Vocab Slick and DJ True Justice, with guests Watzreal, Mr. P-Chill and Mahtie Bush. 1400 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento. $10. www.facebook.com
Looking ahead: Pinback. Feb. 4 at Ace of Spades
Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the return of indie rockers Pinback, celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Autumn of the Seraphs” by playing the album in its entirety. 1417 R St., Sacramento. $20 advance/$25 door. www.aceofspadessac.com
