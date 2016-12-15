Local holiday benefit ‘Rock for Tots’ celebrates 12 years

Rock for Tots 12
Rock
8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16
Blue Lamp
Bring a toy and get a raffle ticket for prizes at this annual holiday benefit show, which has been collecting donations for the Sacramento Salvation Army for a dozen years. Scratch Outs, Ghost Parade, Jacob Paul & the Heartbeat, Ghost Town Rebellion, the Moans and more are the evening’s entertainment. 1400 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento. $10. www.facebook.com/events
Charlie Hunter
Jazz/pop/fusion
10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
Harlow’s
One of the truly finer things in life is to watch inventive jazz man Charlie Hunter work some magic on a custom guitar rigged with a couple of extra bass strings. With the addition of famed drummer Scott Amendola (also a Nels Cline sideman), cornetist Kirk Knuffke and sax siren Kasey Knudsen, this one ought to be quite the treat. Doors 9:30 p.m. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $20. www.harlows.com
“A Very Jerry Christmas” with Melvin Seals & JGB
Rock/funk/soul
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
Auburn Event Center
For five funky yuletides in a row, effervescent keyboardist Melvin Seals has taken JGB to the “Foothill Fillmore” for “A Very Jerry Christmas.” The soulful Seals formed JGB from the ashes of Jerry Garcia Band after the legendary guitarist’s death in 1995. With Rusty Buckets. 145 Elm Ave., Auburn. $25. www.keepsmilinpromotions.com
Looking ahead: Timothy B. Schmit. Jan. 17 at the Crest Theatre
A homecoming for Sacramento-raised Timothy B. Schmit of the Eagles, who just released “Leap of Faith,” his first solo album in nearly a decade. 1013 K St., Sacramento. $35-$55. crestsacramento.com
