Come together for ‘Abbey Road’ in its entirety

Inspired by the Paul McCartney concert that opened the Golden 1 Center, students of the Sacramento Preparatory Music Academy will join professional musicians to perform the Beatles’ 1969 album “Abbey Road” in its entirety Saturday, Dec. 17. 7 p.m., Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 6151 H St., Sacramento. $25 (benefit for the Academy’s scholarship fund). Tickets at Dimple Records locations. Note: The SPMA students attended the McCartney concert as part of the city’s community outreach comp ticket program. 916-382-2770; sacprepmusic.com.
Janet Vitt
Comments