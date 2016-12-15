First it was Kanye. Then Snoop. Now Mos Def cancels Sacramento show?

Live hip-hop has left Sacramento music fans feeling a little high and dry in recent weeks, following a rash of mid-show cancellations. In the latest example, Yasiin Bey, the rapper and actor formerly known as Mos Def, was a no-show at the Crest Theatre on Wednesday night due to illness.
A crowd of approximately 600 people had assembled inside the Crest Theatre when an announcement arrived from the stage that the concert was being rescheduled for Jan. 12. Tickets from the Dec. 14 show will be honored at the rescheduled date, and ticket refunds are being made available as well from point of purchase.
Fans of Snoop Dogg also were stung when the popular rapper bailed from a Dec. 3 show at downtown’s Ace of Spades. According to club management, a payment issue with a third party led to Snoop Dogg canceling a show that was already underway with opening acts. Full refunds were given to ticket holders.
But the biggest local concert walkaway came via Kanye West, who stormed out of Golden 1 Center on Nov. 19 after performing just two songs. Following the somewhat surreal event, which included a paranoid and disjointed 15-minute rant by West, the rapper ended up scrapping the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo Tour. He later was hospitalized in Los Angeles for sleep deprivation and exhaustion.
Bey, a socially conscious rapper who has announced plans to retire from music and film, was en route to the Sacramento show when the decision was made to cancel. (He had a gig in Beverly Hills the previous night.) The doors at the Crest already had opened and a DJ was spinning tunes when the news arrived. Gene Maze, the concert’s co-promoter, worked to negotiate a make-up date.
Maze recently promoted a Nov. 22 show at the Crest Theatre with the rapper Lupe Fiasco and all went to plan. After 16 years in the concert business, Maze said the Bey concert is the only event he’s had to cancel mid-show.
“I did everything in my power to make it still happen,” Maze said. “But as long as he shows up (on Jan. 12), everyone should be happy.”
Chris Macias: 916-321-1253
