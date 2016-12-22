Music News & Reviews

December 22, 2016 8:00 AM

West Coast rap legend Too Short performs at Ace of Spades

By Aaron Davis

Special to The Bee

Too Short

Hip-hop

6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Ace of Spades

Need a little T-Short in your life to balance out all that Bing Crosby before Christmas Eve officially rings in? If you do (and of course you do), the West Coast rap legend is happy to oblige as he wraps up his 31st year in the biz. With Mistah Fab, K-Ottic, Tent City, Andrew and AJ and Twitch. 1417 R St., Sacramento. $27. www.aceofspadessac.com.

The Funky 16s

Rock

9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Harlow’s

Very little is known about this mystery-shrouded amalgamation of Sacramento musicians known as the Funky 16s, except that its lineup features members of pop rock acts 2Me and Cuesta Drive, as well as City of Trees Brass Band. You likely can bank on some funk, several drops of sweat and list slightly longer on the naughty than the nice. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $10. www.harlows.com.

WAR

Rock/funk

8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28

Crest Theatre

Founder Lonnie Jordan still leads the pack to this day, but more than 50 players have come in and out of the seminal War since its founding in the late ’60s. Such is the indelible spirit of this funk collective that refuses to fizzle out; they have a way of welcoming all comers and continuing to thrive. With Joy & Madness. 1013 K St., Sacramento. $45-$55. www.crestsacramento.com.

Looking ahead: Iration. Jan. 20 and 21 at Ace of Spades

Pretty cool to see a reggae rock act such as Iration book back-to-back nights at Ace of Spades – and guess what, it’s not the only reggae rock act to do that so far in 2017 (see also: Rebelution). 1417 R St., Sacramento. $27. www.aceofspadessac.com.

 
Sign up
Get the Entertainment newsletter every Friday. Its packed with things to do: music, movies, restaurants, arts, theater. Sign up here.

Related content

Music News & Reviews

Comments

 

Videos

Tran-Siberian Orchestra tours with 'Ghosts of Christmas Eve'

View more video

Entertainment Videos