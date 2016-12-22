West Coast rap legend Too Short performs at Ace of Spades

Too Short
Hip-hop
6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23
Ace of Spades
Need a little T-Short in your life to balance out all that Bing Crosby before Christmas Eve officially rings in? If you do (and of course you do), the West Coast rap legend is happy to oblige as he wraps up his 31st year in the biz. With Mistah Fab, K-Ottic, Tent City, Andrew and AJ and Twitch. 1417 R St., Sacramento. $27. www.aceofspadessac.com.
The Funky 16s
Rock
9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23
Harlow’s
Very little is known about this mystery-shrouded amalgamation of Sacramento musicians known as the Funky 16s, except that its lineup features members of pop rock acts 2Me and Cuesta Drive, as well as City of Trees Brass Band. You likely can bank on some funk, several drops of sweat and list slightly longer on the naughty than the nice. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $10. www.harlows.com.
WAR
Rock/funk
8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28
Crest Theatre
Founder Lonnie Jordan still leads the pack to this day, but more than 50 players have come in and out of the seminal War since its founding in the late ’60s. Such is the indelible spirit of this funk collective that refuses to fizzle out; they have a way of welcoming all comers and continuing to thrive. With Joy & Madness. 1013 K St., Sacramento. $45-$55. www.crestsacramento.com.
Looking ahead: Iration. Jan. 20 and 21 at Ace of Spades
Pretty cool to see a reggae rock act such as Iration book back-to-back nights at Ace of Spades – and guess what, it’s not the only reggae rock act to do that so far in 2017 (see also: Rebelution). 1417 R St., Sacramento. $27. www.aceofspadessac.com.
Comments