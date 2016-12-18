Death Grips video for ‘Giving Bad People Good Ideas’ as inventive as their music

“Bottomless Pit” from Death Grips was one of the best albums that sprung from Sacramento in 2016, a face-melter that’s at once inventive, aggressive and especially cohesive.
The song “Giving Bad People Good Ideas” sums up the spirit of the album with its breakneck drum patters, barking rap vocals and synthesizer stabs. (It’s essentially a mosh pit waiting to happen.)
As for the song’s official video, it’s footage of a Dr. Martens-like shoe being deconstructed, in some cases peeled back like a banana, as the song blasts away.
In the same way this shoe gets broken down and re-imagined in the video, so goes Death Grips’ own approach to sonics, which erases the boundaries between hip-hop, punk and electronic music. Kick off your own shoes and crank this one up.
Chris Macias
