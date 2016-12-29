Three to See: New Year’s Eve in Auburn with Dead Winter Carpenters

Dead Winter Carpenters
Rock/Americana
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Auburn Event Center
The progression of Tahoe-bred alt-country rockers Dead Winter Carpenters has been a delight to behold, including the new gasps of dusty psychedelia and airy twang in their latest record “Washoe.” They’ll do some NYE boot-kicking along with Grateful Dead tribute pickers the Grateful Bluegrass Boys (featuring members of Hot Buttered Rum). 145 Elm Ave., Auburn. $25. www.keepsmilinpromotions.com.
Daisy Spot with the Proles
Rock/pop
9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30
Harlow’s
In case you missed the Sacramento 2000’s renaissance at Blue Lamp back in October, local guitar god Mike Farrell leads the sublime rock act Daisy Spot, joined by rowdy rockers the Proles, in another revival of beloved local acts not seen in some years, courtesy of Americans Are Coming Recordings. With Pinnacles. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $12. www.harlows.com
Oakland Ghost Ship Fire Benefit
Electronic/various
8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4
Press Club
Sac Ladyfest is the group behind this local benefit for the survivors of the horrifically tragic Oakland warehouse fire that claimed three dozen lives on Dec. 2. This “space for remembrance and celebration” features electronica act SpaceWalker, Temple K. Kirk and various DJ sets. 2030 P St., Sacramento. wwww.facebook.com
Looking ahead: The Revivalists. Feb. 15 at Harlow’s
New Orleans soul, alternative rock, funk, screaming slide guitar and raw wallop, fast-rising festival favorite the Revivalists treats Harlow’s to a tour stop. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $22.50.
