BottleRock 2017 lineup is the biggest yet

BottleRock Napa Valley has transformed wine country into one of Northern California’s key music festival destinations, and its newest edition looks to be its biggest lineup yet. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Foo Fighters and Maroon 5 have been announced as headliners for the fifth annual BottleRock Napa Valley, which will be held May 26-8 at the Napa Valley Expo.
Other acts announced for the festival include: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, The Roots, Modest Mouse, Band of Horses, The Naked and Famous, Bob Moses, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Galactic, House of Pain, Silversun Pickups, Fitz & the Tantrums and more than 70 others.
BottleRock Napa Valley also showcases an extensive food-and-drink program, along with culinary demonstrations that pair celebrity chefs with musicians and other celebrities. Details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
The 2016 version of BottleRock sold out with a combined attendance of 120,000 over the festival’s three days. Latitude 38, the producer of BottleRock, is similarly expecting a sellout for 2017 and plans to keep the same capacity as 2016. A round of early-bird VIP tickets released online in mid-December sold out in less than a minute.
According to Dave Graham, the festival’s chief executive officer, “3.5 million people come to Napa Valley every year, and their expectation is having access to world-class food and wine.”
“We’re taking that brand promise and (adding) music. Younger and older alike are coming into the Napa Valley consistently, and that’s what we have coming into BottleRock.”
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will perform as part of the band’s 40th-anniversary tour, which will wind through the country in 2017. Pop-rockers Maroon 5, meanwhile, sold out downtown Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center in October, and Foo Fighters’ BottleRock show marks one of few dates for the alternative-rock favorites in 2017.
“Most festivals are in the 19-to-25 (age demographic),” said Graham. “Ours is really in this 19-to-65 demographic. Our secret sauce is making sure the lineup is approachable and appealing to those 35 and up.”
Weekend passes for BottleRock 2017 go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and www.eventbrite.com. A three-day general admission pass costs $309, three-day VIP passes are $659, and VIP weekend passes with skydeck viewing cost $1,200. A three-day platinum pass that includes such perks as meet-and-greets with musicians and gourmet foods costs $3,500.
Daily passes are expected to be released in late January.
