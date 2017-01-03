Folk heavyweight John McCutcheon performs at KVMR benefit

As he has for nearly 30 years, John McCutcheon will be a part of an annual fundraiser for Nevada City community radio station KVMR.
The folk instrumentalist-vocalist-songwriter-producer will draw on his upcoming “Trolling for Dreams” album during his 7:30 p.m. show on Sunday, Jan. 8.
“It’s always a pleasure to visit my Nevada County friends and help support something as special as KVMR,” he told benefit organizers. McCutcheon was introduced to the station through the late Nevada City folk musician Utah Phillips.
The station – 89.5 on the FM dial – went on air in 1978 and has remained an independent station that features mostly live broadcasts led by volunteer DJs.
The benefit will be at the Center for the Arts, 314 W Main St., Grass Valley. $20-$35. www.kvmr.org
