Palms Playhouse reopens in Winters with I See Hawks in LA

I See Hawks in LA
Americana/rock/country
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6
Palms Playhouse
After extensive uncertainty about its future, Winters’ venerable Palms Playhouse announced in November it is reopening with new local management. Wily psychedelic country rock act and venue favorite I See Hawks in LA is the first act scheduled for the “new era,” with John McCutcheon and Rita Hosking both also on the books later this month. 13 Main St., Winters. $20. www.palmsplayhouse.com.
David Bowie 70th Birthday Tribute
Rock/pop/tribute
6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8
Harlow’s
It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly a year since David Bowie’s death, launching the hashtag-worthy “we hate 2016” campaign last January. For what would have been the pop trailblazer’s 70th birthday, Bellygunner, Mondo Deco, Lauren Wakefield, Saucer, Radio Orangevale and several other locals gather in tribute. Doors 6 p.m.; all ages. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $10. www.harlows.com
Keak da Sneak
Hip-hop
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6
Blue Lamp
Anyone remember the Bay Area’s hyphy movement that originated (gasp) about 15 years ago? While popularized by E-40, it is Oakland’s gruff-voiced, frenetic emcee Keak da Sneak who is said to have coined the term and pioneered a no-holds-barred brand of hip-hop, adding another chapter to the city’s heralded scene. With Booda Babyy. 1400 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento www.facebook.com
Looking ahead: Eric Johnson. Jan. 24 at the Crest Theatre
Texas ax-slinging legend Eric Johnson strips things down for an intimate “acoustic guitar and piano” show. 1013 K St., Sacramento. $30-$45. www.crestsacramento.com
