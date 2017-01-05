‘Rhapsody & Rhythm’ at the Harris Center

Access to the George and Ira Gershwin archives led to a multimedia show that celebrates the acclaimed brothers through home movies, photos and family stories – not to mention music. “Rhapsody & Rhythm: The Gershwin Concert Experience” rolls onto stage at the Harris Center for a 2 p.m. show, Sunday, Jan. 8, featuring vocalists Michelle Knight and Michael Andrew, pianist Richard Glazier and a five-piece band. $10-$49. 10 College Parkway, Folsom. www.HarrisCenter.net
Janet Vitt
ON THE COVER
Janelle Monae, left, Taraji P. Henson, center, and Octavia Spencer celebrate NASA’S success at launching John Glenn into space in “Hidden Figures.”
Hopper Stone
