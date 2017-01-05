Music News & Reviews

‘Rhapsody & Rhythm’ at the Harris Center

Access to the George and Ira Gershwin archives led to a multimedia show that celebrates the acclaimed brothers through home movies, photos and family stories – not to mention music. “Rhapsody & Rhythm: The Gershwin Concert Experience” rolls onto stage at the Harris Center for a 2 p.m. show, Sunday, Jan. 8, featuring vocalists Michelle Knight and Michael Andrew, pianist Richard Glazier and a five-piece band. $10-$49. 10 College Parkway, Folsom. www.HarrisCenter.net

