January 12, 2017 8:00 AM

Schmit brings ‘Leap of Faith’ back home

By Aaron Davis

Special to The Bee

Timothy B. Schmit

Rock/pop/Americana

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17

Crest Theatre

From rock to R&B and shades of reggae, there’s barely a genre that Sacramento native and Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit shies away from on his newest solo record and first in seven years, the aptly titled “Leap of Faith.” With the Eagles believed to be officially over, given Glenn Frey’s death last year, the record feels like an important leap in Schmit’s already adorned solo career. Doors 6:30 p.m. 1013 K St., Sacramento. $35-$55. crestsacramento.com

West Cap Music Fest

Various genres

5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

West Sacramento Community Center

Too early for festival season? Apparently not, if you ask Funk Machine Joy & Madness, local staple Harley White Jr. Orchestra, the Bathtub Gins, Lew Fratis, City of Trees Brass Band and RCHS Big Band. They’re all gathering for the second West Cap Music Fest, a fundraiser to benefit River City High School Music Boosters. 1075 West Capitol Ave., West Sacramento. $18-$30. www.facebook.com

Gazebos

Rock/pop/indie

8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17

Blue Lamp

Gazebos are somewhat a reminder of the days when “alternative” actually meant something. Hailing from Seattle (where the term was arguably founded), enigmatic frontwoman Shannon Perry leads this hodgepodge of veteran Emerald City players in a no-rules, grimy rock ’n’ roll romp through indie pop’s strangest underbellies. With Boyfriends. 1400 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento. $12. facebook.com/events/

Temples. March 1 at Miner’s Foundry

This one is a pretty special treat: Throwback psych-pop rockers Temples are about to explode behind their sophomore effort “Volcano” and are headlining this Desert Daze Caravan tour. 325 Spring St., Nevada City. $20-$25. www.minersfoundry.org.

Comments

 

