Ted Nash’s ‘Presidential Suite’ jazzes up the speeches of world leaders

Saxophonist and composer Ted Nash has long held a “day job” in the woodwinds section of the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra. He records and tours with that band but has also made several fine small group albums of his own compositions.
In September Nash released his most ambitious project to date, a suite of music that has civic and political underpinnings. The eight pieces are inspired by political texts from leaders around the globe and throughout history.
Nash employed the LCJO band and also assembled a diverse of group of voices to embody the passages. Joe Lieberman reads John F. Kennedy’s “Ask Not,” Deepak Chopra reads Jawaharlal Nehru’s “Spoken at Midnight,” William vanden Heuvel reads Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “The Four Freedoms” and Glenn Close reads Aung San Suu Kyi’s “Water in Cupped Hands” to name a few.
The album comes in two discs – one without the narration – but words such as JFK’s “civility is not a weakness” seem important.
Marcus Crowder
$16.99 at retailers such as Amazon
