Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down added to Trump inauguration lineup of performers

1:44 Sacramento stories: Big rig slams into state Capitol in a fireball (January 2001) Pause

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

1:01 Coast guard rescues 4 off fishing boat 230 miles from Alaska

1:05 Trail camera captures albino fawn near Cosumnes River College

0:43 Here's an updated look at Carmichael's Milagro Center

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

0:55 Dozens of UC Davis workers on one-day strike over contract dispute

0:51 Hot and cold comfort at new Sacramento bathhouse