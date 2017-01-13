Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down added to Trump inauguration lineup of performers

Inaugural planners have released the lineup for Donald Trump's welcome celebration on the eve of his swearing-in. The headliners include country star Toby Keith, singer Jennifer Holliday and actor Jon Voight.
Trump's team says other performers include the rock band 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood and RaviDrums.
Can't wait for @TobyKeithMusic, @LadyJHOLLIDAY, @3doorsdown, etc. and remarks from @realDonaldTrump at the #MAGA Welcome Celebration!— Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) January 13, 2017
Meanwhile, Radar Online was reporting that Trump is paying Flo Rida $1 million to perform at the inauguration. The rapper pulled out of his guest appearance at the Miss USA pageant in 2015 over disagreements with Trump.
The groups will be performing in a free "welcome celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial that will be available for live broadcast.
Trump himself will speak during the program as well. And the concert will feature fireworks and military bands.
Trump's inaugural planners have had trouble booking top-name celebrities for his inaugural events.
Prior to the welcome celebration, a separate Voices of the People program will feature groups from around the country such as high school bands, choirs and pipe and drum groups.
