Sound the alarm: Booker T. Jones live at the Crest

Booker T. Jones
Soul/ R&B/ funk
7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20
Crest Theatre
Mayer Hawthorne, Gary Clark Jr. and Vintage Trouble are just a few of the names to lend a hand to soul sorcerer Booker T. Jones’ latest effort, “Sound the Alarm.” Good luck finding a blues or soul player who wouldn’t want to get a little of that Booker T. Hammond B3 behind them; the enigmatic keymaster remains one of the best in the business. Doors 6:30 p.m. 1013 K St., Sacramento. $30-$55. crestsacramento.com.
Sage the Gemini
Hip-hop
7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23
Ace of Spades
Fans have long been clamoring for the follow-up to Sage the Gemini’s breakout 2014 debut “Remember Me.” Word is that a 2017 release (no specific date) on Atlantic is planned for his sophomore effort “Bachelor Party.” In the meantime, the smooth-rhyming emcee from Fairfield offered up a preview last month with the single “Now & Later.” With Oke Junior. 1417 R St., Sacramento. $25 adv./$30 door. www.aceofspadessac.com
Robert Earl Keen
Folk/rock/country
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26
The Center for the Arts
If there’s a reason why the name Robert Earl Keen isn’t often mentioned with the likes of Texas countrymen such as Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark or Lyle Lovett as being Lone Star State royalty, it’s hard to figure out why. A country man with a folk troubadour spirit and a knack for honest, impassioned rock ’n’ roll, his legend is not in doubt. 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley. $52. thecenterforthearts.org
Looking ahead: Hippie Sabotage. March 2 at Ace of Spades.
Sacramento-bred electronic act Hippie Sabotage didn’t have the best 2016 in terms of unfortunate incidents captured on YouTube (picture a scuffle with security), but aside from that, the duo is blowing up in ’17 with extensive national touring. 1417 R St., Sacramento. $26.50. www.aceofspadessac.com.
