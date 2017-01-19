Music News & Reviews

January 19, 2017 8:00 AM

Sound the alarm: Booker T. Jones live at the Crest

By Aaron Davis

Special to The Bee

Booker T. Jones

Soul/ R&B/ funk

7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20

Crest Theatre

Mayer Hawthorne, Gary Clark Jr. and Vintage Trouble are just a few of the names to lend a hand to soul sorcerer Booker T. Jones’ latest effort, “Sound the Alarm.” Good luck finding a blues or soul player who wouldn’t want to get a little of that Booker T. Hammond B3 behind them; the enigmatic keymaster remains one of the best in the business. Doors 6:30 p.m. 1013 K St., Sacramento. $30-$55. crestsacramento.com.

Sage the Gemini

Hip-hop

7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23

Ace of Spades

Fans have long been clamoring for the follow-up to Sage the Gemini’s breakout 2014 debut “Remember Me.” Word is that a 2017 release (no specific date) on Atlantic is planned for his sophomore effort “Bachelor Party.” In the meantime, the smooth-rhyming emcee from Fairfield offered up a preview last month with the single “Now & Later.” With Oke Junior. 1417 R St., Sacramento. $25 adv./$30 door. www.aceofspadessac.com

Robert Earl Keen

Folk/rock/country

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26

The Center for the Arts

If there’s a reason why the name Robert Earl Keen isn’t often mentioned with the likes of Texas countrymen such as Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark or Lyle Lovett as being Lone Star State royalty, it’s hard to figure out why. A country man with a folk troubadour spirit and a knack for honest, impassioned rock ’n’ roll, his legend is not in doubt. 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley. $52. thecenterforthearts.org

Looking ahead: Hippie Sabotage. March 2 at Ace of Spades.

Sacramento-bred electronic act Hippie Sabotage didn’t have the best 2016 in terms of unfortunate incidents captured on YouTube (picture a scuffle with security), but aside from that, the duo is blowing up in ’17 with extensive national touring. 1417 R St., Sacramento. $26.50. www.aceofspadessac.com.

 
