Davis beatboxer performs Gershwin’s ‘Summertime.’ The results are mind-blowing

The Jan. 14 homecoming show for Antoinette “Butterscotch” Clinton at John Natsoulas Gallery in Davis was filled with stunning performances from the world champion beatboxer and “America’s Got Talent” finalist. But one song in particular from the Davis native mesmerized the room. That would be her mind-blowing take on George Gershwin’s “Summertime.” The piece was performed in a one-woman-band style, with Butterscotch mimicking its sultry horn melodies while simultaneously singing, beatboxing and playing guitar. A video of Butterscotch performing the same tune at Los Angeles’ GOODFest Love concert has since gone viral with more than 2.2 million views on Facebook. It recently was uploaded to YouTube.
Chris Macias
