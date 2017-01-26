Putting Americana first with Dustbowl Revival

Dustbowl Revival
Jazz/roots/Americana
7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
Auburn Event Center
Los Angeles Americana collective Dustbowl Revival has been showing a lot of local love with its touring schedule lately. With its cavalcade of sweet, jazzy, junky juke-funk ditties, it’s easy to show it right back. Lucinda Williams tribute act Lake Charlatans opens (ironically a day after Lucinda herself performs in Sacramento at the Crest Theatre). 145 Elm Ave, Auburn. $20. www.keepsmilinpromotions.com
The Lique
Hip-hop/jazz/soul
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29
District 30
The last performance from the Las Vegas-based, Sacramento-rooted Lique at District 30 was straight-up epic. If half the number of local guest musicians show up again, expect the same. Sacto emcee Rasar Amani provides the rhymes in front of a conglomerate of crooning soul, hearty funk and tingling jazz fusion. Doors 7 p.m. 1022 K St., Sacramento. $6. www.facebook.com
Kevin Bacon Soundtrack Tribute
Rock/pop/tribute
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27
Torch Club
Too big for it’s pork belly britches? This annual Baconfest event, featuring a hodgepodge of songs from soundtracks to Kevin Bacon flicks, moves from its traditional Old Ironsides digs to the Torch Club, with Be Brave Bold Robot, Danny Morris and the California Stars, Skyler’s Pool, Hans and his Electronic Mess, Jem & Scout, 50 Watt Heavy and more in the lineup. 904 15th St., Sacramento. $8. www.facebook.com
Looking ahead: ALO. Feb. 18 (Center for the Arts), Feb. 19 (Harlow’s)
Behind the new “Love Songs” EP, effervescent jam rock heroes ALO bring their decade-running February “Tour d’Amour” to the region for two shows, both with folk stompers Rabbit Wilde. alomusic.com/site/shows
