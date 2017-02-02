Music News & Reviews

February 2, 2017 8:00 AM

Indie rockers Pinback celebrate ‘Autumn of the Seraphs’ decade

By Aaron Davis

Pinback

Indie rock

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Ace of Spades

As though cobbled together from dozens of soul-searching road trips and thousands of games of Tetris, Pinback’s whimsically progressive, meticulously crafted indie rock makes them a sleeping giant of the genre. They celebrate the 10th anniversary of the seminal “Autumn of the Seraphs” by playing it in its entirety. Local comedian Johnny Taylor and “math metal” act Modern Man open. 1417 R St., Sacramento. $22 adv./$27 door. www.aceofspadessac.com

Tracorum

Rock/funk/soul

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4

Crazy Horse Saloon/ Torch Club

With those thunderclaps of funk, downpours of jam rock and estuaries of soul, Tracorum is throwing sweaty and sultry dance parties all over this week, with a headlining set in Nevada City on Friday and sharing a bill with roots rocker Joy Oladokun at the Torch on Saturday. They’re even coming back Feb. 11, for a tribute to the late, great Leon Russell along with Midnight North (themselves doing a Crosby, Stills & Nash tribute) in Auburn. www.tracorum.com

David Lindley with Peter Case

Folk/rock/blues

7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7

Harlow’s

Well, this oughta be fun. Longtime Jackson Browne sideman David Lindley seems to have never met a stringed instrument or global musical style he didn’t want to try, while the enigmatic Peter Case is a beloved folk, blues and rock ’n’ roll hero in his own right. Each wily veteran will perform his own solo set, and then … who knows? 2708 J St. Sacramento. $32.50 advance/$35 door. www.harlows.com

Looking ahead: Social Distortion, March 14 at Ace of Spades

When 2018 rolls around, Mike Ness will have been the blues-punk pioneering, genre-defining frontman of Social Distortion for 40 years. 1417 R St., Sacramento. $40. www.aceofspadessac.com

