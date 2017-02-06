Lady Gaga announces post-Super Bowl tour including stop at Golden 1 Center

Following her high-profile Super Bowl halftime appearance, Lady Gaga announced a world tour that includes a stop in Sacramento.
The performer will appear onstage at Golden 1 Center on August 15, which is a Tuesday. Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com.
The “Joanne” world tour starts in Vancouver, British Columbia, and continues through December. The international tour includes stops in North America, South America and Europe.
The tour is in support of her album “Joanne,” which is named after her late aunt Joanne Stefani Germanotta. The record marks the fourth time the soft rock and dance-pop performer has garnered a number one album.
Citi card holders can take advantage of a pre-sale for U.S. show dates beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m.
For pre-sale details visit citiprivatepass.com.
