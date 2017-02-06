Deftones are coming to Northern California – but why not Sacramento?

Deftones are coming to Northern California this summer, but it’s going to require a bit of a drive for Sacramentans to see them. Deftones will perform at Concord Pavilion on July 6 in its co-headlining tour with post-hardcore favorites Rise Against.
Deftones last performed in the Sacramento region, where the platinum-selling rock band formed in 1988, at 2015’s Monster Energy Aftershock festival. The group also performed at Aftershock in 2012, but apart from those festival appearances, Deftones haven’t performed its own headlining show in Sacramento proper since 2011. That show was held at Ace of Spades; it was a rare club gig that also served as a benefit for its former bassist Chi Cheng, who was left in a long-term coma following a car accident and died in 2013.
So why not perform in Sacramento, the town that’s still emblazoned on its official merch?
One reason might be that the city doesn’t have a venue that’s suited well for the band. Since the band released 2016’s “Gore,” which debuted at No. 2 on the album charts, Deftones have comfortably drawn concert crowds in the 8,000 to 10,000 range in many North American markets. That’s too big of a draw for the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, which holds fewer than 4,000 people, but perhaps not sizable enough for the Golden 1 Center or the Toyota Amphitheatre near Marysville.
Meanwhile, a 70-mile trek isn’t too much of an ask for many local Deftones diehards.
For a bunch of guys well into their 40s, the band is still rocking proper in concert and drawing multiple generations of fans. Released last spring, “Gore” received strong reviews from Rolling Stone and other outlets, and the group has been touring and performing ever since. Next up: A European tour that starts in April, before embarking on its North American tour with Rise Against, which kicks off June 9 in Chicago.
Tickets for the Concord Pavilion show and other Deftones dates go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10. For more information: www.deftones.com
