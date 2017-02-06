Deftones are coming to Northern California – but why not Sacramento?

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside Pause

1:15 Mom describes how costs add up to treat her daughter's diabetes

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

3:46 DeMarcus Cousins on Kings 109-106 victory vs Warriors

1:11 Professor uses art to get elementary school students excited about becoming teachers

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

0:23 Caregiver arrested for allegedly stealing from 85-year-old