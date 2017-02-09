Music News & Reviews

February 9, 2017 8:00 AM

Three to see: Revivalists, ‘Indivisible’ concert and Las Cafeteras

By Aaron Davis

Special to The Bee

The Revivalists with Con Brio

Rock/soul/funk

8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15

Harlow’s

So much funk. So much soul. So much firepower. This one is going a bit loco with the fast-ascending Revivalists, a band with enough pop sensibilities to colonize the airwaves and enough New Orleans soul to make bones tingle on Frenchmen Street. Funk fanatics Con Brio open. Do not miss that. Doors: 7 p.m. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $22.50-$25. www.harlows.com

“Indivisible: A Concert, a Gathering, a Call to Action”

Various genres/speakers

6:30 p.m. Sunday

Harlow’s

“Protest songs, speakers and information” are the themes of the night, and many of the artists on the bill are adept at both: Kevin & Allyson Seconds, Jonah Matranga, Jeannie Howell, Gabe Nelson, Dinorah Klinger, Lauren Wakefield, Jacob Golden, Tony Brusca and more are signed up. Expect more. Doors 6 p.m. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $5. www.harlows.com

Las Cafeteras

Rock/Latin/hip-hop

8 p.m. Friday

Center for the Arts

Like a museum of Los Angeles neighborhood culture beating with an incendiary pulse, the members of spitfire collective Las Cafeteras are all children of immigrants, chronicling life in the City of Angels and in these United States, fusing roots music, Ozomatli-esque Latin cumbia rhythms, rock, hip-hop and poetry into a vibrant package teeming with soul. 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley. $19-$25. www.thecenterforthearts.org

Looking ahead: Pimps of Joytime with MarchFourth! Thursday, March 9, at Miner’s Foundry

Electric dance-hall funk from Pimps of Joytime, flanked by the vaudevillian circus marching band funk of MarchFourth! – this pairing seems too good to be true. 325 Spring St., Nevada City. $24-$27. www.minersfoundry.org

 
