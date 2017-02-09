‘Dream Team’ of hip-hop DJs set to mix it up in Sacramento

On the final Friday of ArtStreet, the space might as well be dubbed “Skratchamento.”
The pioneering DJ collective known as Invisibl Skratch Piklz will perform at the temporary art show (300 First St., Sacramento) on Feb. 24, with a slew of scratching and turntable trickery that’s rarely seen in Sacramento.
Invisibl Skratch Piklz are to DJing what the “Dream Team” was to Olympic basketball. Led by DJ Qbert, who’s often dubbed “the Yoda of scratching,” the Invisibl Skratch Piklz include the highly acclaimed turntablists Shortkut and D-Styles. Though he won’t be performing at ArtStreet, the former Sacramentan and Beastie Boys DJ known as Mix Master Mike is also a founding member of the Invisibl Skratch Piklz crew.
In the hands of these DJs, turntables become a musical instrument unto themselves. Invisbl Skratch Piklz re-imagine music by manipulating sounds through virtuosic scratching and deconstructing drum patterns, often with an improvisational flair that has more in common with a jazz jam session than a hip-hop show.
At $40, the ticket price for Invisibl Skratch Piklz is among the most expensive of ArtStreet’s special events. Entry to the makeshift museum near Broadway is free, but this show offers a chance to see a rare appearance by a crew that’s on the cutting edge of modern music. The show runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Feb. 24.
For more information: www.m5arts.com/artstreet.
