Folksy guitar, reflective lyrics and high harmonies meld on Garrett Pierce's 'Dusk'

Some locals may remember Garrett Pierce from his stint as a wine buyer at 58 Degrees & Holding Co., but he also makes great music that goes down like a smooth glass of malbec. As a singer-songwriter now based in the Bay Area, Pierce records for the Davis-based label Crossbill Records and has a new album, “Dusk,” due Feb. 17. He’s also set to perform a rooftop show at R Street’s WAL building on Feb. 22, but for now check an advance track from “Dusk” called “Distant Thought.” It’s full of folksy acoustic guitar strumming, reflective lyrics and high harmonies – an ideal way to wind down from a long day. Glass of wine not included.
$10 for CD and $15-$20 for vinyl (prices includes digital download); garrettpierce.bandcamp.com
Chris Macias
