This new album was recorded in a 1903 Sacramento church and it sounds amazing

Guitarist and composer Ross Hammond recorded his latest solo LP/CD “Follow Your Heart” at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Sacramento. The church was built in 1903, and it is said Leland Stanford worshiped there and the Grateful Dead played there. All the music was performed live on acoustic resonator and 12-string guitars and was recorded in one night with engineer John Bologni placing a microphone near Hammond and two more in the church’s nave. The music, not surprisingly, has a spiritual, Americana vibe, with tunes such as “Lake Tahoe Waltz” and “Blues for Rusty Moses.” To celebrate the album’s release, Hammond has a free performance planned for 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at Downtown and Vine (1200 K St., #8, Sacramento).
$12 for CD and $20 for limited edition vinyl (prices includes digital download); rosshammond.bandcamp.com
Marcus Crowder
