This rapper has gone from Grammy gold to a Golden 1 Center show

One of the key winners from the 2017 Grammy Awards has a date with the Golden 1 Center. Chance The Rapper, who nabbed three Grammy wins on Feb. 12, including best new artist, will perform April 27 at Golden 1 Center.
Chance The Rapper’s upcoming spring tour marks the first outing as an arena headliner, another milestone for an artist who has never signed to a record label and doesn’t sell physical copies of his music. Much of his music can be found for free on SoundCloud, Spotify and other streaming services. He remains a key artist in the current hip-hop game through the album “Coloring Book” and a Gospel influence that drives much of his music.
Chance The Rapper last visited Sacramento in 2015 as a performer at TBD Fest. Some two years later, he’s in the midst of mass appeal that’s elevated him to arena headliner status.
If you want to see Chance The Rapper at Golden 1 Center, better act fast. Tickets for the show go on sale at 4 p.m. Tuesday through www.chanceraps.com.
Chris Macias: 916-321-1253, @chris_macias
Comments