February 16, 2017 8:00 AM

Hear the spanking new albums from Kill the Precedent, Horseneck

By Aaron Davis

Special to The Bee

Kill the Precedent and Horseneck album releases

Hard rock/metal/punk

9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17

Harlow’s

“So much music is missing a sense of urgency. We want to bring that danger back,” says veteran Sacramento rock act Kill the Precedent of its new teeth-gnashing release, the relevantly titled “Some Version of the Truth.” Horseneck releases its own new album, “Heavy Trip,” on Friday, Feb. 17, with fellow local standouts Peace Killers and the Moans rounding out a ferocious bill. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $12. www.harlows.com

Trophii

Indie/pop

9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Old Ironsides

Tingles and feel-goods are all but guaranteed for fans of Phantogram and Beach House as vocalist Lindsey Pavao, guitarist Richie Smith and the rest of locals Trophii kick off their shoes and romp in blissful abandon through a slow-mo soundscape of sultry, dreamy indie pop. They’re performing live in the biweekly Lipstick Weekender dance party. 1901 10th St., Sacramento. $5. www.facebook.com

Experience Hendrix

Rock

8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22

Mondavi Center

Some of the best guitarists alive pay tribute to one of the best that ever lived. An ensemble of Jimi tunes comes courtesy of the legendary Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang, Keb’ Mo’, the soulful Slide Brothers and several others. 1 Shields Ave., Davis. $32-$100. mondavi.ucdavis.edu

Looking ahead: G. Love & Special Sauce. March 19 at Harlow’s

Philly hip-hop blues are back in Sac with G. Love & Special Sauce, and for some extra ducats ($99), you can hang and chat with the Sauce during the “Pre-Show Pop Off.” 2708 J St., Sacramento. $30. www.harlows.com

 
