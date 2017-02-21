Chris Brown to headline Golden 1 concert with 50 Cent, Fabolous

Chris Brown headlines a rap and R &B show scheduled for Golden 1 Center on May 13.
The “Party Tour” stop in Sacramento will also feature 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genesis and Kap G. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Saturday at livenation.com.
The Sacramento concert is one of 33 performances on the tour that begins a 7-week run March 31 in Baltimore. Other stops will be in Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, Miami, Brooklyn, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
When Brown broke into show business as a 16 year old he was described as the future of R&B: the next Michael Jackson, the next big thing. Brown has a smooth singing style, plenty of dance moves and good looks.
However, some of the luster was removed from his career when the multimillion-selling R&B singer was charged with felony assault in a 2009 domestic violence incident with former girlfriend Rihanna.
Brown has had six No. 1 singles in his decade-long career. His current single “Party” will be featured on his eighth studio album, slated to be released later this year.
