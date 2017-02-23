Expect wonder and excitement from indie headliners of Desert Daze Caravan Tour

Temples
Rock/pop/indie
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1
Miner’s Foundry
Temples’ sophomore release “Volcano,” out March 3, lays a path for where this youthful indie darling is likely to wander as its popularity ascends. Temples already showed its Beatle-pop smarts and Oasis nods on its debut “Sun Structures,” but “Volcano” teems with synth-rock bursts and electronic mixology that inspire both wonder and excitement. It’s the Desert Daze Caravan tour with Night Beats, Deep Vally. Froth and JJUUJJUU. 325 Spring St., Nevada City. $20-$25. www.minersfoundry.org.
Will Kimbrough and Brigitte DeMeyer
Folk/blues
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24
Harlow’s
Will Kimbrough and Brigitte DeMeyer have been collaborating and tap-dancing around the “duo idea” for years, but they’re finally an official tandem on “Mockingbird Soul,” a warm-blanket-on-a-cold-day record meant for back porches and lazy Sundays. Folk/roots music aficionados likely will love this tandem. Doors 5:30 p.m.2708 J St., Sacramento. $20. www.harlows.com
Mardi Gras Second Line with Element Brass Band
Soul/funk
4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28
Torch Club/ various locations
The fourth edition of a burgeoning local Fat Tuesday tradition, Peter Petty, Dana Moret and the spitfire Element Brass Band lead a second-line romp through midtown, culminating at the Torch Club with stops at Mulvaney’s, Kasbah, the Porch and Easy on I along the way. Laissez les bons temps rouler! www.facebook.com
Looking ahead: Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn with Del McCoury. March 21 at Mondavi Center
Take the banjo talents of Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, and put them alongside bluegrass titans the Del McCoury Band, and it equals nothing less than a royal court. 1 Shields Ave., Davis. $27-$51. www.mondaviarts.org
