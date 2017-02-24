Guitarist-singer John Mayer to appear at Golden 1 Center this summer

Guitarist and singer-songwriter John Mayer will be coming to Golden 1 Center as part of the summer leg of his “Search for Everything World Tour.”
Mayer’s concert at Golden 1 is scheduled for July 27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 4 through livenation.com.
Each concert on the tour includes a full band, a solo acoustic portion and a set from the John Mayer trio. Mayer won the Grammy for best male pop vocal performance for the single “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”
Mayer is also playing a first leg of spring dates across the country in March and April that will take him to Boston, New York and Los Angeles.
The tour is in support of his album “The Search for Everything,” which Mayer began recording in 2014 at the studios of Capitol Records in Hollywood. The album will be released in its entirety on April 14.
