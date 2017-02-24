A new season of classics and pops for Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera

The Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera’s 2017-2018 season at the Community Center Theater again will feature a mix of classics and pops performances.
Beginning this fall, the new season, which was announced Friday, will present six classical performances and three pops concerts, all programmed and selected by Erik Rӧnmark, the group’s artistic adviser who also serves as vice president and general manager of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
Guest conductors will lead the different programs. The lineup includes Sameer Patel for Nov. 18’s “A Night at the Opera” presentation of popular arias. Conductor and violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky’s program on March 3, 2018 features music by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.
The classics series’ season opens Oct. 14 with violinist Rachel Barton Pine performing Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 with Andrew Grams conducting. A popular internationally touring soloist, Pine also performed with the orchestra last season.
The SPO follows last year’s successful Beethoven Festival with a two-show celebration of Russian composers. Pianist Andrew von Oeyen performs at both concerts with Case Scaglione conducting the festival’s Jan. 20 first-night selections from Mussorgsky, Tchaikovsky, and Rachmaninoff. On Jan. 27, Mei-Ann Chen conducts pieces from Glinka and Rachmaninoff as well as Mussorgsky’s well-known “Pictures at an Exhibition.”
The final production of the classics series will be the Puccini opera “Tosca” on May 5, 2018. At this time the SPO has not determined if this will be a concert presentation of the score and libretto or a full-theatrical production.
The pops series’ three concerts begin with the “Music of Prince” on Thanksgiving weekend. The other pops concerts will feature the music of Abba on Feb. 24 and a “Hooray for Hollywood” concert on April 28, 2018.
The SPO was forced to go dark during its 2014-2015 season due to financial issues, but has rebounded in recent years. Organizers said its current classics subscriptions are at 1165, an 11 percent increase over last year’s number. Last season SPO sold out the final concert in both the classical and pops series, organizers said.
For more information go to www.sacphilopera.org.
Marcus Crowder: 916-321-1120, @marcuscrowder
