Don’t miss this raucous rock show at Goldfield Trading Post with Red Fang and Brubaker

Red Fang with Brubaker
Rock/metal
7 p.m. Friday, March 3
Goldfield
In case you hadn’t noticed, Goldfield Trading Post has become much more than just a country-music venue. PBR-swilling stoner-metal hellcats (and obvious fans of the movie “Predator,” as evidenced by their hilarious music-video homage) Red Fang bring its clobbering riffs to Goldfield’s stage, joined by amp-blistering local rock act Brubaker with Big Jesus also performing. 1630 J St., Sacramento. $15 advance/$18 day-of. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com
Pimps of Joytime with MarchFourth
Funk/rock
8 p.m. Thursday, March 9
Miner’s Foundry
Urban electro dance-funk titans Pimps of Joytime are rolling in soul with their new album, “Third Wall Chronicles,” out March 24, and are touring with MarchFourth, a vaudevillian circus show featuring stilted, brassed-up marching-band tomfoolery. On paper, they seem like disparate acts – but paper isn’t where funk happens. 325 Spring St., Nevada City. $24. www.minersfoundry.org
The Maine
Pop/rock
7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9
Union Ballroom at Sacramento State
Arizona pop rockers the Maine are hawking just about every rock-star cliché in the book in their video for “Bad Behavior” off the forthcoming album “Lovely, Little, Lonely” due in April. But watching the whiskey drinking and champagne spraying – amid a sea of jubilant, Snapchatting fans – gives the impression that the band is comfortable with its mainstream image and is having genuine fun appealing to as many fans as possible. With Humble Wolf. 6000 J St., Sacramento. $18. www.theuniversityunion.com
Looking ahead: JJ Grey & Mofro. May 26 at Ace of Spades
Soul-charged Florida swamp bluesman JJ Grey swings through Sacramento for the first time in nearly a decade, en route to a gig at the Santa Cruz American Music Festival on May 27. 1417 R St., Sacramento. www.aceofspadessac.com
