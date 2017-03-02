Hall & Oates, Tears For Fears at Golden 1 Center July 23. Can you go for that?

Two prominent acts from the 1980s will appear at Golden 1 Center this summer when Hall & Oates and Tears For Fears come to Sacramento as part of a 29-city North American tour.
“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears,” said Daryl Hall. “Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do. I think everyone is going to love this show,” said a written statement.
The acts, along with acoustic opening artist Allen Stone, kick off their tour May 4 and will visit cities such as Chicago, Miami, New York and Toronto.
The groups appear at Golden 1 on Sunday, July 23. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 10.
Daryl Hall and John Oates, who met in Philadelphia, are known for “blue-eyed soul” hits such as “Rich Girl,” “Maneater” and “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do). The duo was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.
Tears For Fears will include original band members vocalist Roland Orzabal on guitar and keyboards and vocalist Curt Smith on bass and keyboards. The English pop-rock band is known for hits such as “Shout” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
