Drake was a no show on night when he wins big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Skip Marley, left, and Katy Perry perform "Chained to the Rhythm" during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Justin Timberlake accepts the award for song of the year for "Can't Stop The Feeling!" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Katy Perry, left, sings with Halsey at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Katy Perry performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Katy Perry performs "Chained to the Rhythm" during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Joe Jonas, left, and Halsey introduce a performance by Big Sean at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Big Sean performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Miley Cyrus introduces a performance by Noah Cyrus and Labrinth at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Noah Cyrus performs "Make Me (Cry)" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Labrinth, left, and Noah Cyrus perform "Make Me (Cry)" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Alex Pall, left, and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, accept the award for best new artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
DJ Khaled speaks as he hold his son, Asahd, in the audience at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Ed Sheeran performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Kelsea Ballerini, left, presents Thomas Rhett with the award for country artist of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Chris Martin performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Macklemore presents the award for best lyrics at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Members of Fifth Harmony from left, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui, of Fifth Harmony, introduce a performance by Thomas Rhett at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Thomas Rhett performs "Star of the Show" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Alex Pall, from left, and Drew Taggart, right, of the Chainsmokers, and Halsey accept the award for dance song of the year for "Closer" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Shawn Mendes performs "Mercy" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Lauren Jauregui, from left, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, and Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony accept the award for best fan army at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Chris Martin, of Coldplay, third from right, winner of the award for best tour, and presenter John Legend, left, react as child performers read an acceptance speech on behalf of Coldplay at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chris Pizzello
The Associated Press
Thomas Rhett poses with the award for country artist of the year in the press room at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Jordan Strauss
The Associated Press