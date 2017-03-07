One last chance to see this veteran folk singer performing live

There’s a good chance you’ve heard Catie Curtis while watching a movie (“Finding Graceland”) or television (“Dawson’s Creek,” “Grey’s Anatomy”). Or you may have seen her live, performing songs from her 14 albums. The folk singer isn’t standing still – yet. She’s touring in support of a new CD, “While We’re Here,” which she describes as “about living in the present.
But because says she’s ready to start a new chapter in her life, Curtis is making her “The Final Outing” tour, which includes a performance at Harlow’s on Saturday, March 11. In the days to come, she will perform online shows and pursue creativity retreats.
Door open 5:30 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. 2708 J St., Sacramento; $20 advance/$25 day of show. Harlows.com.
