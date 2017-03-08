Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran to appear Aug 1 at Golden 1 Center

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced that he will play Golden 1 Center this summer as part of a national tour.
The 48-date North American tour will stop in Sacramento on Aug. 1. Other stops include Oakland on Aug. 2 and Las Vegas on Aug. 4.
Coming to North American this summer, go here https://t.co/Hjpv5qcz1K for details on the fan pre-sale that starts this Mon 13th March. pic.twitter.com/roiUsPoBQB— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 8, 2017
Sheeran, whose breakout song was 2014’s “Thinking Out Loud,” has been promoting the tour and his new album “divide,” which uses the arithmetic symbol rather than spelling out the word. He appeared this week on the Today show and Howard Stern’s Sirus XM radio show.
Pre-sale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, a new product from Ticketmaster to help artists combat bots and get tickets into the hands of fans who intend to go to the event. The presales begin 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 a.m. March 16.
Tickets will then be released to the general public at 10 a.m March 17th.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments