Madi Sipes turns up the sassy (and plugs an upcoming album) at Harlow’s

Madi Sipes & the Painted Blue
Soul/pop/indie
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Harlow’s
Keep your eyes peeled for the forthcoming debut album from San Francisco-based (by way of Placerville) Madi Sipes. “After Hours” was recorded with help of pal and former Milo Greene touring member Andrew Heringer. Sipes’ sassy brand of ultra-hip, soul-based and jazz-tinged indie pop has sparked plenty of interest in the record. With Sunmonks and LaTour. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $8. www.facebook.com
Coffis Brothers
Rock/Americana
9 p.m. Friday, March 10
Torch Club
Fans of the on-hiatus Truth & Salvage Co. would do well to cozy up to Santa Cruz’s Americana rambling upstart the Coffis Brothers, a touring machine riding that often-precarious balance between rock and country. With Ian Moore. 904 15th St., Sacramento. $12. www.torchclub.net
Matterhorn
Jazz
7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13
Luna’s Cafe
Making its debut in 2015, the titillatingly complex Matterhorn is one of several jazz projects curated by trumpeter John Blevins. The group spins lively, bustling and slightly avant-garde compositions teeming with the soul of late nights in New York City. Locals Jack Chandler Ice Age Quartet gets things started. 1414 16th St, Sacramento. www.facebook.com
Looking ahead: Yonder Mountain String Band. April 5 at Harlow’s
One of the best in the business, Yonder Mountain String Band tackles bluegrass with the exuberant spirit of a modern rock ’n’ roll band. With Lil’ Smokies. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $30 adv/$35 day of. www.harlows.com
