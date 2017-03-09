Music News & Reviews

March 9, 2017 8:00 AM

Madi Sipes turns up the sassy (and plugs an upcoming album) at Harlow’s

By Aaron Davis

Special to The Bee

Madi Sipes & the Painted Blue

Soul/pop/indie

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14

Harlow’s

Keep your eyes peeled for the forthcoming debut album from San Francisco-based (by way of Placerville) Madi Sipes. “After Hours” was recorded with help of pal and former Milo Greene touring member Andrew Heringer. Sipes’ sassy brand of ultra-hip, soul-based and jazz-tinged indie pop has sparked plenty of interest in the record. With Sunmonks and LaTour. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $8. www.facebook.com

Coffis Brothers

Rock/Americana

9 p.m. Friday, March 10

Torch Club

Fans of the on-hiatus Truth & Salvage Co. would do well to cozy up to Santa Cruz’s Americana rambling upstart the Coffis Brothers, a touring machine riding that often-precarious balance between rock and country. With Ian Moore. 904 15th St., Sacramento. $12. www.torchclub.net

Matterhorn

Jazz

7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13

Luna’s Cafe

Making its debut in 2015, the titillatingly complex Matterhorn is one of several jazz projects curated by trumpeter John Blevins. The group spins lively, bustling and slightly avant-garde compositions teeming with the soul of late nights in New York City. Locals Jack Chandler Ice Age Quartet gets things started. 1414 16th St, Sacramento. www.facebook.com

Looking ahead: Yonder Mountain String Band. April 5 at Harlow’s

One of the best in the business, Yonder Mountain String Band tackles bluegrass with the exuberant spirit of a modern rock ’n’ roll band. With Lil’ Smokies. 2708 J St., Sacramento. $30 adv/$35 day of. www.harlows.com

 
