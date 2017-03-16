Here’s your chance to meet G. Love & Special Sauce as they return to Harlow’s

G. Love & Special Sauce
Hip-hop/blues
8 p.m. Sunday, March 19
Harlow’s
Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine
Punk/rock
7 p.m. Friday, March 17
Starlite Lounge
The idea of former Dead Kennedys frontman and punk cult hero Jello Biafra spending St. Paddy’s Day in a small midtown dive with longtime chums Guantanamo School of Medicine is almost unfathomable – and supremely fantastic. Get there early, and buckle up! With Black Crosses and Frack. 1517 21st St., Sacramento. $15 advance, $20 door. www.facebook.com/events/1304164362962728/
Five for Fighting
Rock/pop
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17
Crest Theatre
Here’s a fun party game: Name as many bands as you can that have a number in the title. We just spotted you Five for Fighting (the moniker for snappy songwriter John Ondrasik), bringing some lush honey-laced pop rock wiles to town backed up by a string quartet. With Marie Miller. 6:30 p.m. doors. 1013 K St., Sacramento. $30-$48. www.crestsacramento.com
Looking ahead: Beats Antique. April 14 at Ace of Spades
Less a concert than it is a global, zen-like electro-rock spectacle. If you’ve never caught a live gig from them, prepare for a blown mind. 1417 R St., Sacramento. $27-$32. www.aceofspadessac.com
