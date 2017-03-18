Chuck Berry's rock 'n' roll legacy

If you had tickets for any of the remaining stops on Kanye West's Saint Pablo tour, it's time to look into getting a refund. Here are some clips from Kanye's extended speech in Sacramento with reactions from fans.
"I just feel bad for the people that worked hard to pay for those tickets," DeMarcus Cousins said about Kanye West during his "Saint Pablo Tour" on Saturday after the Kings' 102-99 victory against the Toronto Raptors at the Golden 1 Center.
Kanye West fans were sent home early on Saturday when West walked off stage at the Golden 1 Center after performing for only 30 minutes. Dispointed fans stuck around the arena to share their opinions on the latest West news. When it came to Kanye's praise of President-elect Donald Trump, fans all had a similar answer...
Cincinnati resident Alicia Cintron, Sacramentan Laura Ting and Truckee resident Matt Rueling describe their disappointment the morning after Kanye West left fans high and dry at a pricey Golden 1 Center performance. West played three songs Saturday, ranted for awhile about everything from Facebook to the radio and abruptly ended his show.
Concert-goer Patrick Hernandez decided the show wasn’t over just because Kanye West said so. Hernandez, 27, of Sacramento raced out of Golden 1 Center to get a glimpse of West leaving the building after the hip-hop megastar walked out 30 minutes into his show. Here's what happened next.