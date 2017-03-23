Music News & Reviews

March 23, 2017 8:00 AM

On the lunch menu: Free hip-hop and funk from Live Manikins

By Aaron Davis

Special to The Bee

Live Manikins

Hip-hop/funk

Noon Wednesday, March 29

Sacramento State University Union

You probably won’t get an excused absence to attend this free midweek, midday concert from the enigmatic Live Manikins, but a case can certainly be made for a lengthened lunch hour to take in some soul, funk and hip-hop madness from one of Sacramento’s finest troupes. 6000 J St., Sacramento. Free. www.theuniversityunion.com.

The Orwells

Rock

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28

Ace of Spades

The Orwells seem to be suffering from a bit of decade confusion here. Are we doing the ’90s grunge thing? The tiny club ’80s punk rock thing? Maybe even a murky version of the ’70s glam rock thing? Perhaps you can resolve the confusion while slugging some beers as they tour behind their new record “Terrible Human Beings.” With the Walters. 1417 R St., Sacramento. $21. www.aceofspadessac.com.

STRFKR

Indie/rock/electronic

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29

Ace of Spades

The pet project of Joshua Hodges, STRFKR has already established itself as a sweaty, glitzy electropop wunderkind – but take a listen to the breadth of stripped-down demo tracks on the newly released “Vault. Vol. 1.” Most artists would maim and kill to have this stock of material anywhere in the house, let alone in the attic collecting dust. With Psychic Twin. 1417 R St., Sacramento. $20. www.aceofspadessac.com.

Looking ahead: First Festival. Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7, at Riverwalk Park

It’s not too early to make plans for the upstart First Festival, headed back to West Sacramento and going all-in on a truckload of top local talent in its third year. www.firstfestivalsacramento.com.

 
Music News & Reviews

