Watch Rituals of Mine’s Terra Lopez perform a haunting version of a Lead Belly standard

Though it’s only a few months old, 2017 already has shaped up as an especially creative time for Sacramento-native Terra Lopez. The co-founder and singer from Rituals of Mine recently completed her first art installation, a provocative audio experience titled “This Is What It Feels Like,” which confronted verbal sexual harassment and debuted at Sacramento’s ArtStreet. She’s also been working on tracks for Rituals of Mine’s upcoming effort for Warner Bros., scheduled for release later this year.
With so much going on, Lopez recently traveled to Joshua Tree for a bit of decompression. On one quiet night, she broke out an acoustic guitar and sang “Goodnight Irene,” the folk standard first recorded by Lead Belly in the 1930s. As captured on video (available for viewing at vimeo.com), Lopez interprets the tune with an emphasis on intimacy, her lush, honeyed vocals creating the perfect lullaby or soundtrack for snuggling.
Chris Macias
