SFJAZZ Collective takes on Miles Davis in new two-CD album

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice' Pause

3:07 Where do California and Donald Trump differ?

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

1:04 Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence

1:57 Watch water from beautiful lake in Plumas County flowing from spillway for first time since 1997

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

1:16 See what The Bee found when it visited Camp Roberts in 2011

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

1:09 California Army National Guard conducts urban assault training